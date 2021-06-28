What a week it’s been to be a baseball fan.
With Major League Baseball making a mockery of its pitchers by putting them through full-body searches like you would experience at an airport. With the foreign-substances saga raging on, fans turned their attention toward the College World Series, and what a spectacle it has been.
With players such as Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker dominating on the mound to a team such as North Carolina State vying for its first national championship, there was a perfect balance of headline names and upsets that made it feel like playoff baseball.
Then the NCAA went ahead and, in a sense, hit the undo button on what it had promoting for months.
As a refresher, after upsetting the Commodores 1-0 on June 21, NC State faced Vanderbilt for the second time in a week with a trip to finals on the line. The Wolfpack played its most important game in program history shorthanded, dressing 13 players because of COVID-19 protocols. Then, a few hours after NC State lost 3-1 on Friday, the NCAA eliminated the Wolfpack from contention as a result of COVID-19 positive tests.
No matter where you stand on the vaccines or whether you advocate for it or not, by eliminating NC State, the NCAA made another hypocritical decision, adding to a elongated list.
Every single game in Omaha has had sold-out crowds, with no social distancing and very little mask use, an exciting turn for going back to normal. In my opinion, it’s pretty clear the NCAA saw that the spread of the virus was under control and it was safe to have fans back in the stands.
There was always a risk for a breakout to happen, but the NCAA assured fans, media, players and coaches that it was safe as it can be. Then, as soon as there was a bump in the road with this unpredictable virus, the NCAA reverted to type and made a life-changing decision that only affects the players and the coaches.
I can’t stand behind a decision where the NCAA is content with collecting money from fans, through ticket sales and merchandise, fully aware of the risk that imposes, and then eliminating a team because it couldn’t control an uncontrollable virus.
The NCAA is all about cogs in the money-making machine when it comes to student-athletes. I feel bad for the NC State players, but especially the seniors who already had to fight through having a season canceled — and this year’s schedule rearranged because of COVID-19. Some players might go on to play professional baseball and some might not, but the reality is that those guys graduating will not be able to wear that red, white and black uniform again. Those players deserved to finish their collegiate careers on their own terms and, just like the many times before, the NCAA made a hypocritical, knee-jerk decision to save face.
The NCAA needs to be better for the players, coaches and fans. We all love college sports for the sheer passion that each player brings, but that feeling is quickly soured when the governing body does everything in its power to take that passion away.