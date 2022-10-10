All February and March, I was following every bit of MLB labor-negotiation news with hopes we would have a season start on time.
After all the meetings, frustrations and some rule changes, the 2022 MLB season started a week late, but we saw history throughout the course of the summer.
It started with Miguel Cabrera recording his 3,000th hit in late April, a single against the Colorado Rockies. He is just the 33rd player to achieve the mark. He ended the season one hit behind Ichiro for 23rd all time in MLB history for hits.
With all the eyes on the Blue Jays and Angels early on, it was (unfortunately for me) the Yankees that stole headlines early, running through the first couple of months of the season on a historic pace. While they weren’t able to achieve the 120-win pace they were playing early in the year, two Yankees made history.
All summer, Aaron Judge sent balls into orbit, setting the all-time American League record for home runs. Some are saying it’s the “clean” MLB record, but, in my book, Barry Bond is still the HR king (that’s a discussion for a different day).
Much more under the radar from the Bronx was Gerrit Cole setting the Yankee franchise record for strikeouts in a season, finishing with 249.
Now, that’s enough of the Yankees hype from me.
As I have written about twice (maybe even my last two columns), Albert Pujols took a time machine back to 2011 in the second half of the season, slugging his 700th career home run.
Cardinals battery Yadier Molina, who will also retire at the end of the season, and Adam Wainwright (jury is still out, but it’s looking like he will return for 2023) set the MLB record for most starts between a starting battery with 325 starts together. They already have the most wins between a battery with 213.
Unfortunately for Cardinals fans and fans wanting to see Pujols and Molina end their careers with a World Series, the Cardinals were eliminated in the Wild Card round.
Since this comes out on Monday, the new round of the playoffs will have been complete since the Mets decided to force a third game on Saturday.
Cleveland, Seattle and Philadelphia gutted through the first round and advanced into the Division Series starting on Tuesday.
History will be made in November no matter what. Let’s see what else will happen this month.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.