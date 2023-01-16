Here we are — one of the most exciting times of the year: the NFL playoffs.
Like every other sports “expert,” I decided to do my best to predict what happens in this year’s playoffs, and if my pick’ems record has any indication on what my results will be, bet against me.
I’ll start with Sunday’s games, as I’m writing this before the games kick off. I would already be 1-1 for the playoffs because I would never have guessed the Jaguars could have come back from a 27-0 deficit after Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half.
Bills-Dolphins would have been a fascinating matchup if Tua Tagovailoa or even Teddy Bridgewater were playing. I think the Bills cruise through the first round with a 17-plus-point win, ending what was a fun but inconsistent season for the Fins.
Here’s my first upset of the playoffs: the Giants advance to the second round. The last time New York played the Vikings, it took a 61-yard field goal to down the Giants after Justin Jefferson made ridiculous catch after ridiculous catch. Giants win by four.
The Sunday nightcap has a rematch from ... one week ago. I don’t see much changing from that game. The Ravens are still down to their third-string quarterback, while the Bengals are showing why they could have and — if Joe Burrow had literally one more second to find a wide-open Jamar Chase — should have won last year’s Super Bowl. Bengals win easily and probably by 17 or more.
Here’s the matchup of the week: The Cowboys, who could have been the No. 1 seed, take on a struggling Buccaneers team. But you can’t bet against Tom Brady. I see the Cowboys taking a 10-point lead into the half just to squander it. Brady leads the Bucs to the second round in a two-minute drill to kill my Cowboys fandom for yet another year. Bucs win by three.
Here’s where things get fun.
In the second round, the Bucs take on the most complete team in the NFC, potentially the entire NFL, in the 49ers. Brock Purdy continues his magic, leading them to the NFC Championship and sending Brady either to Nashville or retirement.
Jalen Hurts returns to his MVP form for the Eagles in the second round of the playoffs, leading the birds past the Giants for the third time this season. Eagles by 14.
In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs quickly light up the Jaguars in the first half, and, as they did Saturday, the Jags fight back but still lose by double digits.
The Bengals take on the Bills in what was an extremely exciting matchup before Damar Hamlin’s injury a couple of weeks ago. With the game being played in Buffalo, I think Hamlin is there and gives the Bills a huge boost, leading them past the Bengals in a four-point win.
In the NFC Championship, the 49ers show off, dominating on defense while Christian McCaffery scores two touchdowns — probably one rushing and one receiving — to lead San Francisco back to the Super Bowl.
On the AFC side, the Bills and Chiefs head down to the wire (shocker, right?) before Josh Allen leads the Bills down the field late to set up a game-winning field goal. Unlike the 1990s, the Bills win on a field goal, going to the Super Bowl.
In my head, the Bills struggle early against the 49ers defense, and Allen throws an interception that the 49ers score on to take a slim halftime lead. With everything at stake, the Bills once again turn the ball over to lose the Super Bowl by six.
Well, there you have it: my probably terrible playoff predictions. Once again, look back at my pick’ems record and bet against me.