This past Saturday was one of the best days that I have experienced in a while.
I had no idea what to expect when I pulled up to the Burton Center for the first game of the Miracle League in two years, but what I saw was amazing.
Roughly 20 children or young adults with special needs played Saturday’s game, each were having a good time, running around the field as they were flanked by their buddies or having conversations with them.
I loved watching the younger kids take a couple of hacks then sprint around the bases, while the older players were trying to send the ball over the fence, and a couple almost did.
Outside of watching the children has as much fun as possible on a beautiful Saturday, I truly enjoyed watching the buddies. Each player had two buddies assigned to them. Each buddy was a member of the Erskine baseball team. While they could have been aloof and not really cared what was going on, each one of them bought in and played with their player. As we all know volunteers can make or break an event, and for each one of the players to care about their buddies made the day more special to watch.
They were giving piggy back rides, flying some kids like airplanes, having engaging conversations or just playing ball with the Miracle players.
Along with parents that were out to watch their children play, people from around the Lakelands were there to show their support.
Members of the Greenwood Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Office were there having fun with parents and children a like. Both Sheriff Dennis Kelly and Chief T.J. Chaudoin both threw out first pitch strikes.
“The community has supported the Greenwood Miracle League in ways that I can’t even put into words,” Greenwood Miracle League Executive Director Brandon Strickland said. “Everything that you see out here is based on volunteer work and donations. Ascend was a big donor for the field. We have been very gracious to be playing ball and the community has been behind us the whole way.”
Saturday will not be my only experience with the Miracle League, and I hope that you can come out too, either as a volunteer or just as a fan.
