When LIV golf went live June 1, I think we were all a little curious about the league.
We’d been hearing about it for months, but so many players were balking at the idea of leaving the PGA Tour to play in the upstart league that was waving oodles of cash at big names.
Phil Mickelson was the first domino to fall, but we knew he had problems with the PGA for years, and, while the lefty is still a big name, he wasn’t the frontline guy LIV needed.
When Dustin Johnson jumped ship, even the most casual sports fan was taken aback by the former No. 1 player in the world leaving the PGA.
The first tournament was tough to watch, between inconsistent broadcasts and the weird team idea (and names).
Regardless of your feelings about LIV or the PGA Tour, competition is always better for sports. It’s literally the reason for them to exist.
Every sport has faced an expansion league that changed it for the better.
Major League Baseball started with 16 teams before the Western League rose to prominence, leading to the addition of the American League and National League that we know today. NBA and the NFL had the same process, starting with its first league before a new league added options for potential players before the two merged to become the league staples we have to this day.
The PGA never worried about competition because it had the history, the majors and the television rights.
“I think players on both sides of LIV and the PGA Tour are appreciative of what is happening,” Mickelson said in a Sports Illustrated interview. “Every player is benefiting. ... There was no leverage. There were no other options.”
Since LIV became active, and numerous players have jumped ship to the newer league with more guaranteed money, the PGA has been forced to reform. The game has stayed the same but has become more desirable financially for players. I didn’t know this till LIV launched, but golfers have to pay their own way to every tournament they play.
While that might not seem like a lot to some of the top players with big-name sponsors, imagine being a first-year tour player who worked his way through college and the Korn Ferry Tour to achieve their dream of playing professional golf, paying for friends and family to watch you play, just to miss the cut and be out of a chunk of change.
The money is tempting for some players, while the history is still important for others.
Personally, I think LIV will help the sport in the long run, but that’s just one opinion.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.