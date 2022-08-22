Whenever my friends and I get rambling about sports history, we usually come to the same conclusion: We feel lucky to be around at this moment in sports.
While I wasn’t around for some extremely memorable moments, I’ve had the opportunity to watch some of the coolest moments. I grew up in Missouri during the Mark McGwire/Sammy Sosa home run battle, saw the Patriots go on their unbelievable run of Super Bowls, the Red Sox and Cubs end their World Series droughts and many records get broken by future hall of famers.
Right now, we are witnessing one of the best players of a generation end his career with his eyes on history.
I’m not talking about Tom Brady just yet. I’m talking about Albert Pujols.
Growing up, Pujols was the offensive standard. In games, he was the most dominant player you could have on your team, constantly surpassing 60 home runs as a computer-operated player (which is unheard of nowadays), while, in real life, he was leading the Cardinals to the 2006 and 2011 World Series championships and the 2004 National League pennant.
The best player in the history of one of the most storied franchises has roughly a month left of his hall of fame career and is on a tear right now. Since Aug. 10, Pujols has six home runs, matching his entire first-half total and has hit more home runs in that time than seven teams.
He is now the No. 2 player for total bases in MLB history, passing another Cardinal legend, Stan Musial, and is only four bombs away from fourth all time on the MLB home run record.
The chase is on for the legend. Seven hundred is only eight away.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.