More than 20 Lakelands wrestlers donned their high school colors for the final time in the 2021 season.
However instead of wrestling with a team, last weekend the wrestlers competed to become champions of their individual weight classes. Of the 447 wrestlers who went to Anderson hoping for a title, just 56 were crowned champions. Of those 56, four were from the Lakelands as Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason, Abbeville’s Addison Nickles, along with Greenwood’s Cason Howle and Dax Seaborn, rose to the top of their respective weight classes.
For Mason, it’s his second title in as many weeks as he led the Wildcats to their first team state championship in program history. On Saturday, Mason dominated the 1A/2A 220-pound division en route to his second-consecutive individual title.
Ninety Six sent Danterious Randall, PJ Rushton, Trace Taylor, Noah Kessler, Briant Witherspoon, Haydon Walters and Juquis Calhoun along with Mason to last weekends festivities.
Randall and Rushton finished in second place in the 106-pound and 170-pound divisions. Taylor and Kessler placed third in their respective weight classes, while Witherspoon, Walters and Calhoun finished in fourth.
After finishing second to Mason at the 220-pound division, Nickles captured his first individual state title in the 1A/2A 195-pound division.
The junior defeated High Point’s Nick Ramirez who was ranked the No. 3 195-pound wrestler in 1A/2A. Zack Arrowood, Michael Gordon and Jacob Ferguson also represented the Panthers.
Rounding out the winners, Greenwood’s Howle and Seaborn picked up state titles at the 170-pound and 195-pound divisions in 4A. The Eagles duo were the only underclassmen to be crowned state champions in the Lakelands. Along with Howle and Seaborn, Owen Sargent and Jacob Smith also competed for the Eagles.
Congratulations to all of the winners and job well down to wrestlers from Ninety Six, Greenwood, Abbeville, Dixie and Emerald for making it to the individual state tournament.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.