The African proverb that “it takes a village to raise a child” is often used to encourage teamwork in building and growing communities.
I’d like to use it while musing about what it takes to produce and provide quality Friday night football coverage in the newspaper.
The Index-Journal sports team consists of two full-time writers — and one utility player: me.
There are about a dozen high school football teams in our coverage area, which includes Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties. Greenwood County alone has four public school teams: Greenwood, Emerald, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals.
You might already see the problem. With just two full-time sports writers and one “utility player,” we are able to cover only three Lakelands teams each week, unless we have two area teams playing each other. That’s a bonus.
We simply must cover Greenwood and Emerald — the two city public schools — whether they are at home are on the road by having a staff writer present at games. With Abbeville’s longstanding history of success in football, which includes winning five of the past six Class AA state titles, the newspaper covers all of its games, too. It’s not only about success. Abbeville County is second only to Greenwood County in Index-Journal readership. As you can imagine, we must meet the needs of our readership base.
For the past five years, I’ve covered all Abbeville games, while the full-time writers cover Greenwood and Emerald.
So, what’s the issue? Why am I writing this column? Why do you care?
Well, you care because you just might be a huge fan of one of the many other teams in the Lakelands, and you surely like to read about those teams.
It’s an odd situation, to be sure, that we often are able to do a better job previewing each area team’s game than actually covering all the games. We can call the coaches during the lead-up to gameday for previews, but it’s nearly impossible to catch up with all of them after the games on Friday nights. We try, but it doesn’t always happen.
We are left to use official team Twitter accounts of the game, some schools’ statistical reports and other secondary sources to report about the games in our area that we were unable to cover. While this works, it’s not the optimal situation.
That’s where you — or someone you know — might prove very helpful to not only us, but to a Lakelands football team.
We are looking for people who attend Lakelands high school games and are willing to report on those games each Friday night. We are willing to pay you to do it, too, but that’s not the primary benefit. Maybe the biggest benefit comes from ensuring the Lakelands team you cover for us during the season gets good representation in the Saturday newspaper.
Imagine a young man rushing for his first touchdown, yet it doesn’t appear in the newspaper because either the coach doesn’t have time to call in a report, or we don’t have anyone available to cover the game.
While we’d love to have one person at every game this season, we specifically need people to report on our two other Greenwood County public schools — Ninety Six and Ware Shoals — and our local private schools. We also would be like to have people who can report on McCormick, Saluda, Dixie and Calhoun Falls football games.
We simply need people who can go to the games, keep track of who scores for both teams and write a story about the game.
Give me a call at 864-993-7470 or email me at gdeal@indexjournal.com if you or someone you know can cover one of the Lakelands teams our staff writers aren’t assigned to this season. We’ll need you to file your report via email to us by 11:30 p.m. on Friday nights during the football season.
We need a village. We’re asking you to be a part of that village. Will you be someone who is willing to step up and take one for the team?