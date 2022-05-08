Sometimes the more important aspects of our paper need to be tweaked.
Once upon a time, the sports section featured a small box that displayed the score of the game. There were more pages and more writers, but above all, readers turned to page 2B to see a litany of local scores and a recap of each event underneath.
It’s an aspect of the paper that is instrumental to sports coverage. As a community newspaper, connecting with the coverage area is something that the entire paper does in its own way.
After months of trying different ways to make it easier to submit scores and get more representation in our paper, we are proud to announce a more permanent and user-friendly solution.
Starting this week, the Index-Journal will introduce its new sports score form. The form will be accessible from the sports tab on the website and will allow coaches or parents to submit scores to us.
The form features some required fields such as the score of the game and key stats, along with some optional fields.
These optional questions are not there to make the form longer, but to encourage score submitters to write more details about what happened at the game.
Those details help us create more accurate briefs so we can better encapsulate what happened at the event. It will also include ways to submit photos along with others to help us paint the picture of the event.
As we have discussed before, with two sports writers we cannot be at every game. This form can help us have a stronger reach within the community, which is what we want to continue to improve upon.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.