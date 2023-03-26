The weather warmed up, cooled off and is now sitting in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Baseball season is here, and I am pumped.
MLB opens its 2023 season on Thursday, and there are so many storylines, it is hard to fathom.
Will the Braves win the NL East after the Phillies and Mets shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars? Do the Padres finally catch the Dodgers this year, or will they continue to falter because of a top-heavy payroll?
Will my Red Sox figure out how not to get injured for more than six days and make a play for third in the AL East?
Will the Oakland A's have a recognizable player on their team by the end of the year?
How will all the new rules affect the game, and will they face serious blowback once they are fully on display (because, let's be honest, no one really watches spring training)?
We find all these out starting on Thursday when the first pitch of the season is thrown at 1:05-ish.
This is my favorite time of the year because there are so many possibilities for the season. We're coming off the World Baseball Classic, which provided dozens of high-intense playoff magic in March. Some might say (and a lot of talking heads are) that the WBC was a waste because they are exhibition games.
It grew the game worldwide this year. While the U.S. came up short, baseball was putting up eye-popping numbers. Trea Turner was a national hero for a couple of days, and he is taking that momentum into opening day for the Phillies.
Let's follow his lead and take that same excitement into the start and duration of the season.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.