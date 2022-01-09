While I know this was a huge weekend for football with the end of the regular season in the NFL, the All-American game and the final day before a small event in Indianapolis, the best news of the weekend for me was the announcement that Klay Thompson was returning to the NBA.
I know most of us aren't big NBA fans. Personally, I watch maybe the finals and that's it for the year, but that doesn't mean I haven't been hoping for Thompson's return since he went down with that terrible knee injury in June of 2019.
For those that don't know, Thompson was hurt in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals. With a couple minutes left in the third quarter, Thompson caught a pass and threw down a dunk but tore his left ACL when he landed. On Nov. 19 in 2021, Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon while training.
Thompson's injury was one of the reasons the Warriors fell from the best team in the world to a team that had the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Like I said, I'm not a big NBA guy but Klay is one of my favorite athletes in sports. He's a fantastic player who should have been named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team (the best 75 players to ever play in the NBA). He's a great shooter; I mean, he dropped 60 points on 11 dribbles. He's a great defender and a great teammate.
I know a lot of people didn't like the fact the Warriors were winning every game and always in the Finals but for the most part, they built their team through the draft. They did add a couple of free agents to kick start their dynasty before Kevin Durant moved West, but most of the core was there from the start.
Outside of him being a phenomenal player, Klay is a guy that we all kind of want to be, someone who just relaxes and hangs out with his dog Rocco.
Congratulations Klay on making your return. It's just been worth the wait.