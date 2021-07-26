For many sports fanatics, the rhythmic thumping of drums followed by the symphony of trumpets blaring meant it was time for the Olympics.
In past years, I remember being glued to NBC watching as many events as I could. I can recall where I was when Michael Phelps captured eight gold medals in Beijing. I can think back to being surrounded by my classmates when I watched T.J. Oshie score the shootout winner against Russia in Sochi. These moments, like so many others when the Olympics come around, are etched into my memory — and are some of my favorite sports moments.
This year, like everything that has happened in sports, is going to be different. With all of the coverage on COVID-19 and about the hurdles everyone has experienced this year, it would be easy just to skip it this year and prepare for the 2022 Olympics.
Although I can understand that thought and, in truth, feel that way, too, it’s crucial that we stay as invested in this year’s Olympics like we have in years prior.
With the postponement, the uncertainty surrounding Tokyo as COVID spread and no fans, it can feel like a pseudo-Olympics; however, the athletes worked not only to make their nations’ teams, but, in most cases, had to do it twice.
In equestrian, many of the riders had to find ways to keep themselves and their horses fit for an Olympics they weren’t really sure was going to happen. As restrictions began to loosen and they were able to get back in the ring, it was like starting over from square one. In essence, four years of training were gone, and every Olympian had to start over.
Amazingly, the Olympians who are in Tokyo overcame all the obstacles and then some. For that, it is our job to make sure we are as attentive and as proud as we can be.