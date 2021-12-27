Nearly 12 months ago, I’m sure all of you were like me, thinking 2021 will be different and better than 2020.
We had been through unprecedented times and wanted the world to get back to normal.
Instead of returning to normal, we entered the “new normal,” which was full of variants and what felt like more questions than we had last December.
While the new normal isn’t what we wanted, as least the world is progressively getting more open. People are out enjoying life again, which as someone who’s job literally revolves around extracurricular activities, is a breath of fresh air.
I was able to go to four professional sporting events this year and lived out a childhood dream of watching my favorite college football team in person. Both were things I had planned in 2020 but didn’t have the opportunity to do.
For those small blessings, I am truly grateful.
While the year still had more frustrations for us all, I ask each of you to reflect on the year and find the blessings, either big or small, that you can think.
For me, it’s a yearly tradition. Every year, my family gets a different Christmas ornament to put on our family tree. That was my parent’s way to remind my brother and I something that we either accomplished or something we did as a family that year that you can think back of years later.
With the final week of 2021 upon us, James and I will be covering the Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament, which will be hosted at Emerald High School. Five Lakelands teams will play in the holiday tournament before region play really gets into the full swing.
I’m really excited to see all the teams playing for the next three days and who will be crowned the first Lakelands FCA Holiday Tournament champion.