Coming into the playoffs, I knew that the Lakelands was going to be well represented in the playoffs. Rankings aren’t everything, but it’s a nice measuring stick when looking at matchups on paper.
We had three teams ranked in the top-10 of their respective rankings, and after two rounds of the playoffs, we still have two teams.
Here are some thoughts about the two teams left.
AbbevilleLike both Jamie Nickles and Stewart Young, I wish Saluda and Abbeville would have matched up later than the second round.
The Tigers put more pressure and scored more points on Abbeville than any other team it has played this year, but the defending champions showed why they were the No. 1 team in 2A all season.
Friday was my first chance to see Abbeville play, and I was impressed. I knew they were talented, but the speed that the Panthers can play with is second to none, both on offense and defense.
I was extremely impressed with Zay Rayford particularly, as he was able to make play after play against an extremely talented Saluda defense.
Abbeville will have a tough matchup against KZ Adams and Gray Collegiate, but if one team can slow down one of if not the best running back in the state, it’ll be Abbeville.
GreenwoodIt’s fitting that Greenwood would face Catawba Ridge in the playoffs after their dog fight earlier this season. That road win was one of the Eagles marquee wins this season, and the Eagles showcased the steps they’ve taken since that game in September.
Greenwood’s running attack, that has fueled the Eagles all season, was on full display, as it tallied 423 yards. Junior Ve Morton has been dynamite all season and once again, was the catalyst of the Eagles, carrying the ball 42 times for 239 yards.
Morton’s running style and ability to carry the ball seemingly every play reminds me of the great running backs I grew up watching and are still watching, like Adrian Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson and Derrick Henry.
Greenwood will play South Pointe. The Stallions also only have one loss this season, so Friday’s game should be a good one.