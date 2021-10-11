Man, I have a love-hate relationship with college football.
On one hand, my favorite part about college football is the notion that anyone, at any point during the season, can win a game. On the other hand, as I so painfully understood on Saturday, the unpredictability of college football doesn’t exclude anyone — not even Alabama.
At 11:50 p.m., I watched Texas A&M kicker Seth Small boot a 28-yard field goal through the uprights with no time on the clock. The Aggies defeated the No. 1 Crimson Tide, effectively dampening Alabama’s chance to repeat as national champion.
It was the first time since 2019 the Crimson Tide lost. That season, Alabama dropped two games, with both games needing a second half comeback, and I had a front row seat. That year, I got to cover the team from its first win against Duke in Atlanta to the team’s Citrus Bowl victory against Michigan.
Watching the game Saturday reminded me of that 2019 team. Obviously, at key points in the game, Alabama couldn’t convert, but it was the way they failed to convert that’s striking to me. For example, against the Aggies, Alabama opted to throw the ball three-straight times in the red zone rather than hand the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, who was averaging more than six yards a carry.
In 2019, Alabama dealt with trying to protect a limited Tua Tagovailoa and, by the end of the season, it was Mac Jones’ team. The Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU at home, but turnovers in the red zone led to a loss at Auburn in November.
Both teams clearly have the talent, but, in terms of execution, it just isn’t there. From my time playing sports and watching great teams, it truly is the small details that make the difference in winning and losing games. Alabama didn’t do the little things, while Texas A&M played a perfect game.
Congratulations to the Aggies. Although I might be a bit hurt, I loved every second of that game. Here’s to hoping there are a few more upsets in store.