One of the biggest parts of every sport is the offseason. For fans of pro teams, the offseason is almost as important as the first half of a season.
Crazy to say, right?
I love the offseason for pro teams because you have the free agent frenzy. In the NBA, players are announcing their new teams the moment free agency opens. In the NFL and MLB, they are spread out a lot more, which brings more excitement.
For college sports, we have signing day. Grown men will sometimes worry themselves all day to see if a 17- or 18-year-old player will pick their school for three to four years.
Once those players sign, the fan base is invested in everything about that player. If they’re a popular name, usually a four- or five-star prospect, the moment their papers are sent to their respective school, the player is receiving tons of texts and DMs, either thanking them for their decision or telling them they made the worst mistake of their life.
I don’t sound as crazy anymore.
Since I graduated from college in 2019, I have attended and covered numerous signings. It has always been something I look forward to, especially if I have known the athlete for more than a year and have watched as they grow and develop into a player a college coach is investing in.
Since I started at the Index-Journal, I’ve had the chance to cover nine signings. Though I have only covered several of the athletes a handful of times, I still have that same excitement.
How can I not?
To receive a chance to continue to play the sport they love while getting their education paid for is a huge accomplishment. They’re beating the odds.
Nationally, only 7% of high school athletes play college sports, according to scholarshipstats.com. That is only one per every 13 athletes in the country.
This past National Signing Day, the Lakelands had three football players sign an athletic scholarship. We also had three in December.
Those six football players will be joined by some of their classmates and friends in the coming months, which will also be a joyous occasion.
Till then, I congratulate the six signees and wish them the best of luck as they move away from home and into the next chapter of their lives.
