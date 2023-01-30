I remember sitting in my anatomy class during my senior year of high school. My buddy Zach had taken a college trip and anatomy was usually where we had the autonomy to discuss everything going on in the world of sports and life.
He was pumped as he put his binder next to my stuff — he had just gotten his first college offer.
Zach ended up playing college baseball for four years, but that moment always sticks out to me around this time of year.
Every high school athlete at one time or another thinks about playing their favorite sport at the next level.
It doesn’t matter what state, what school or what level, there is a dream to play college athletics that only a few that can achieve that dream.
Wednesday is National Signing Day, and we in the Lakelands are blessed to have a deep well of talent. We’ve had numerous state championships celebrated and on Wednesday, we will have a chance to celebrate the athletes that brought those titles to our towns. The athletes that we go out and support on any day of the week because they bring pride to our schools and towns for what they do on the field of court.
If my numbers are right, we will have more than 15 students put their names on a piece of paper that will achieve their dream of playing at the next level.
Congratulations to every player that will sign in a couple of days. Congratulations to their families, coaching staffs and community.
Because as anyone would tell you, it takes a village to help support these dreams.
