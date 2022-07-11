Last week, the goal for the Post 20 baseball and softball teams was to claim the No. 1 spot in league play. As the week went on, the goal was just to try to find a time to play, as the weather nearly threw the entire week out of whack.
Even though they had to deal with delays, cancelations and wet weather, both teams accomplished their goals, finishing with their respective league regular-season championships.
The Greenwood softball team claimed its championship by outlasting Abbeville on Thursday, winning in extra innings after nearly an hour and a half of lightning delays. Its offense, which has been one of the best the entire season, found a way to score without loading the hit column like normal. Instead, walks and hit by pitches led the way for the league championship.
Across town, the Post 20 baseball team was also facing delays, starting an hour late for a doubleheader against Anderson. The Braves walked off Anderson in extra innings in the first game and scored a pair in the top of the seventh to claim its second consecutive championship, wrapping up play at a crisp 3:30 a.m.
Both teams showed incredible determination to make it through the weather and playing extremely late.
The Post 20 softball team starts its title defense today at Greenwood High School, taking on Cowpens. The baseball team will have a first-round bye in the state playoffs. The Braves will play either Lancaster or Gaffney in a best-of-three series starting on July 18.
Congratulations to both teams for putting themselves in the best possible situation for having a chance to win a championship.
