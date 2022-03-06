With several individual state championships in wrestling and basketball wrapping up in the third round of the South Carolina High School League playoffs, we have officially closed the book on the 2021-22 winter season.
With the end of the season, the All-Lakelands teams were released.
Personally, I want to say thank you to every coach and athlete from this past winter. Your hard work throughout practices, meets or games didn’t go unnoticed by James Benedetto and myself as we covered your seasons.
The All-Lakelands teams are something we take very seriously — and something we’ve talked about since the first week of the season, as we were watching games or talking in the office about highlights that we saw that week.
The All-Lakelands wrestling team was put together from the winners of each individual match in the All-Lakelands wrestling tournament, which was took place on the final day of January. Most of those wrestlers competed for an individual state championship, several bringing home titles.
The wrestler of the year was once again Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason. This season had a lot more pressure on him after he finished his sophomore year as an undefeated state champion. He backed it up this year with another championship and was the Wildcats’ leader as they claimed their first team state championship in awesome fashion.
In boys basketball, the team was insanely hard to choose, and we definitely had to leave players off this year who would make it in past years. Throughout the season, we were wowed by a ton of different players, most of whom made the list; but, like I said, we had to leave some players out this year.
For me, Abbeville’s Javario Tinch ultimately stood out as our player of the year because he was a huge player on the best team in the Lakelands. He led the team in several statistical categories, but what really stood out to me was his championship mindset. He’s developed that through winning in football and basketball, but also by watching numerous clips of his favorite players, Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.
On the girls side, we had an equally hard time putting together the team and player of the year. Ultimately, we thought Emerald’s Kendahl Spearman was the driving force behind the Vikings’ success this season, as they ran through their regular season opposition.
Congratulations again to all who made it, and thank you for a fantastic winter season.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.