I’m going to be honest: I’ve never thought about following golf long term.
I know a lot of the major players because of one of my buddies from back home, but I’ve never truly thought about sitting down all weekend to watch a tournament.
But this year is different. This year’s Masters has captivated me.
I don’t know if it’s because the golfers don’t care which league people are playing in, which makes it more enjoyable than all the passive-aggressive comments or direct shade-throwing comments that were coming out last year.
This year it’s just golf.
Who is going for the green jacket?
Who has a chance to make history and forever stand out in golf history?
Brooks Koepka has always been a favorite of mine because he shows up when it matters most. The past few years with that knee injury — if you haven’t read about it, it is tough to think about and made my knee hurt just reading about it — he hasn’t been himself.
But this weekend, Brooks was back.
We were also treated to one of the best amateur performances in Masters’ history (I’m writing this around the time the third round ended Sunday afternoon, so I’m not entirely sure how he finished, but it was cool nonetheless).
Imagine being a college senior, taking your golf coach to the Masters, then having to play in a tournament on Monday. Nothing that he does, except maybe win a national championship and graduate from college for his father, can live up to the weekend he’s having right now.
Sam Bennett is a legend in my book.
With all the delays, the mental game of the Masters is even harder this year, so it’s been intriguing to watch guys such as Koepka and John Rahm play so well despite everything going on around them.
I might just pick up watching golf more often.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
