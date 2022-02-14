Prior to every Ninety Six wrestling match, a routine commences.
The wrestlers will gather around and chant “Iron Sharpens Iron,” three times. After that, the Wildcat who is going in for their match, will go over the easel and slam a plastic chain against the board.
This pre-match ritual signifies the players commitment to his school, teammates and coaches. However, after Ninety Six clinched the 2A state title on Saturday, it means something more.
The easel and chain has gone to many different high schools over these past five years. From Dreher High School in Columbia to North Central High School in Kershaw, the same routine has commenced.
In reality however, that chain could’ve broken during coach Roy Lemmons’ tenure. With the Wildcats’ advancing to the Upper State Championship the past four seasons and failing to move on in three of them, it could have changed the team dynamic — but it didn’t.
We’ve seen this happen in professional sports. The Buffalo Bills were hailed as “the team of the 90’s” as it advanced to four-straight Super Bowls. However, it could never get over the hump and are still without a championship. The Atlanta Braves were in a very similar situation, as the fans had to wait 26 years to see the team’s second World Series championship.
It’s hard to lose in sports, but to get as far as Ninety Six went for three-straight seasons and then to have the season end, is gut-wrenching.
But that’s what makes this championship so special. It’s near impossible to go through the trials and tribulations that program has gone through, yet they did and it deserves our admiration.
Congratulations Ninety Six on a well-deserved title and thank you for exemplifying that iron really does, sharpen iron.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.