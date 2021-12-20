This time of the year, sports enthusiasts hear from “experts” spewing predictions about who to watch and who will win their bowls.
So why not hear from one more.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South CarolinaBoth teams have opposite storylines heading into their match in Charlotte on Dec. 30. North Carolina was heralded as contender for the ACC title before tripping through its season and stumbling to 6-6.
As for South Carolina, many predicted that they would not make a bowl, and if it wasn’t for the tip of a football “touching” Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson, they would be right. Still, the Gamecocks finished 6-6 after seesawing through the last two months of the season.
According to Fanduel.com, the Tar Heels open as 7-point favorites and it’s actually quite puzzling. Sure, North Carolina has the No. 9 offense in the country, averaging more than 479 yards per game. But over their last three games, the Tar Heels lost two of their last three games, tallying more than 30 points once against Wofford.
Don’t look at the Georgia State, Virginia, Miami, Wake Forrest and Duke games, that’s just semantics. We live in the here and now, which means that the Tar Heel offense is just inconsistent.
South Carolina has the defense that can show how impotent that UNC offense is. The Gamecocks sport the nation’s No. 44 defense and although Kingsley Enagbare is going to the NFL Draft, South Carolina’s defense is more useful than that paper towel with holes in it of a UNC defense.
South Carolina wins it, 27-17.
Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa StateIt has been a year to check in on Clemson fans, it’s been brutal on those fans who love really steep hills.
After losing to Georgia in the season opener, the Tigers dropped games to North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. Then to top it off, the team nearly lost Syracuse and Boston College in back-to-back weeks.
Both the Orange and the Eagles had their opportunities to win but choked; not a big surprise since one’s a basketball school and the other is a hockey school.
Sure, Clemson rebounded to go 9-3, but ask any fan and they’ll say that team should have finished 7-5.
So can it get much worse for Clemson fans? No, it won’t.
In a rare case of school spirit, news broke that most of Clemson’s draft eligible players will play in the bowl. That means the Tigers’ ninth-best defense in the country will be at full strength, until James Skalski inevitably gets ejected for targeting.
Bottom line is that Iowa State’s defensive style of playing flag football as they do in the Big 12, won’t work against the Tigers. DJ Uiagalelei is as inconsistent as they come, but he’ll figure it out against the Cyclones.
Dabo Swinney better like Cheez-Its because he’ll be dowsed in them. Clemson wins 42-14.
Now, to the bowl everyone has been waiting for.
Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. UCFThat’s right, the bowl of two Florida teams clinging onto their past success while refusing to look to the present.
As stated before, stats and record do not matter so the winner will be chosen on something that’s much more important — jersey style.
It’s pretty simple. One team has terrible uniforms and the other is slightly less bad.
Orange and blue are two colors that should have never been put together for a uniform; it’s gaudy and moreover awful to look at. Florida makes its jersey more palpable when there is a hint of cream to give it a retro feel, but outside of that, they are terrible.
UCF isn’t much better, but the all-black uniform is a nice touch and the unique space uniforms give college football fans something to talk about.
The 2017 co-national champions win this one, 35-14.