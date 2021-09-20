For most of us, Saturdays in the fall are a day we look forward to all week. No work, just a day to sit with your family and friends around a TV or multiple TVs and binge watch college football.
For me, Week 3 is one I will never forget.
Growing up in Alabama, I rarely had a chance to watch my favorite football team in person. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more commonly referred to as “The Swamp,” was more than 10 hours away, so we normally couldn’t drop everything for a day trip. I attended college at the University of Alabama, mainly for the in-state tuition, and hoped the perennial top-ranked Crimson Tide would play the Gators. It only happened twice during my college career, both times at the SEC championship. However since I was a freshman and a sophomore, I couldn’t get student tickets.
The two years I covered Alabama, Florida narrowly missed the SEC Championship game, so once again I couldn’t watch the Gators in person.
This season was the first real chance. Though COVID-19 is still rampant in the United States, SEC stadiums were allowed to have 100% capacity. I quickly jumped on my opportunity, getting my first ever Florida football tickets in “The Swamp.”
My whole Saturday I was focused on one thing — getting to my seat so I could watch the game.
While Florida coming in was a major underdog, the Gators had the top-ranked Crimson Tide on the ropes. They fell just shy, a missed PAT is a hard way to lose a game, but nevertheless, it was a fantastic game and an experience I’ll never forget.
I had finally accomplished my dream that I’ve had since being in the fourth grade.
My Gators showed they could go toe-to-toe with arguably one of the most dominate teams in the country this year and if there’s a rematch in December, I’m positive it’ll be another game that the country drops everything to watch.