It’s hard to imagine we are already starting the 2021 high school football playoffs. It feels like yesterday I was at Emerald High School for my first game as an employee of the Index-Journal.
For the most part, this was an extremely successful season in the Lakelands, as all but three teams made the playoffs this season.
Here in the Lakelands, we had at least two teams ranked in the South Carolina High School Football rankings every week this year. At one point, we had three teams ranked in the top 6 in their respective rankings, which not many areas can say.
Abbeville looked as dominant as we have grown accustomed to seeing and we hope they will be able to continue that dominance deep into the playoffs. Greenwood may have surprised some of us here in Greenwood and those around the state, but there shouldn’t be a big surprise. After struggling last year, Saluda is back and ready to compete for another state championship.
Dixie, McCormick and Ware Shoals battled through a tough region but all three made the playoffs, finishing as the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams respectively.
For the three teams that didn’t make it to the playoffs, thank you for a great season. While there is disappointment of missing out, there will be a lot to build on heading into 2021.
To the seniors that didn’t make the playoffs, thank you for the job, and sometimes frustration, of your football careers. As a former high school athlete, nothing will ever compare to your final game with many of your closest friends with friends and family supporting you from the stands.
To the seven teams that did make the playoffs, we look forward to seeing how far you can go this postseason. There’s just a few weeks left of the season so make it count, and hopefully, we can celebrate as one or more of you can lift a state championship trophy.