Clemson coach Dabo Swinney raised eyebrows in recruiting circles on Signing Day of 2016 when he announced little known safety Nolan Turner of Vestavia Hills, Alabama as part of the class. Turner was the son of one of Swinney’s former Alabama teammates, and to many it appeared he was just doing the family a favor. Well, Turner returned that favor many times over totaling 192 tackles and 7 interceptions in his career. Swinney has gone back to the Turner family for another off the radar take, this time WR Cole Turner (6-foot-2 180 pounds).
The younger Turner made his official visit with the Tigers over the weekend and announced his commitment on Sunday. His only other offer was from Buffalo. But he’s athletic and fast, reportedly 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, and that attracted strong attention from receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
“He kind of told me he sees me playing anywhere on the field,” Turner said earlier this month after getting his offer from Clemson. “Playing at multiple different places. He can move me around a little bit. I am more of a speed receiver and a deep threat. I can do anything and be whatever they need to be.”
Of course, Turner is very familiar with Clemson the program and Clemson the school. It didn’t take much to convince him this was the route he needed to run.
“It’s a great place,” he said. “The big thing for me is that it is a place that feels like home, and Clemson has that feel to it.”
During the 2021 season, Turner had 42 catches for 581 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also recorded a punt return for a touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown, and had two passing touchdowns (on double passes). He’s the third receiver commitment/signee for the Tigers’ 2022 class.
DE Jahiem Lawson (6-4 215) of Daniel was one of three official visitors Clemson had over the weekend. Two, CB Myles Oliver and WR Cole Turner, announced commitments to the Tigers Sunday. Lawson, the brother of former Tiger All-America defensive end Shaq Lawson, is widely expected to commit to the Tigers at some point. He did not do so in the aftermath of his visit, which ended Saturday night due to the weather, but he said Sunday night he might be ready to announce something later this coming week.
“I thought everything was fine. They showed me around campus and where I would be staying if I go there,” Lawson said. “Everything was just nice. Some of their facilities are really nice. I’m really used to the area because I’ve been down there.”
Lawson spent time with Swinney, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. He said he got a clear message from the three about what they would expect from him once he got on campus.
“They said if I come here, it would be like this…I’ve got to get big, going to have to be dedicated in the weight room, put weight on as a freshman, about 25-30 pounds, because I’m 215 now.”
Unlike Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, Oliver was not highly listed on the board of top cornerbacks nationally. His only other offers were from Georgia Tech, Charleston Southern and Bethune-Cookman. But that didn’t deter Clemson corners coach Mike Reed from going all-in for him.
“He’s been saying that he likes my speed, size and athleticism,” Oliver said. “It’s a good, winning program. That’s what I like about Clemson. I like how their defense sets up, and how coach Reed coaches the corners. He’s had a whole bunch of corners who have gone to the NFL.”
This season Oliver had 75 tackles with 5 interceptions on defense, and on offense, he had 552 all-purpose yards. He also scored four touchdowns.
Speedy RB Dante Miller (5-foot-9, 185 pounds), a grad transfer from Columbia, who was First Team All-Ivy League in 2021, made an unofficial visit to USC Friday with his mother. Miller, who lives in Rockingham, North Carolina has a Preferred Walk On (PWO) offer from Shane Beamer, and he said Friday night there’s a very good chance he’ll be a Gamecock this fall.
“I had a great time. I met with the coaches. Heard a lot of good things. I really love it there” Miller said. “The staff was really genuine. I really loved how honest the head coach is. He’s really genuine, a really good man. One of the most genuine coaches I’ve met. It would be an honor to play for Coach Beamer.”
Miller wasn’t ready to go public with any kind of commitment announcement Friday, so Beamer will have to hold off on that commitment alert tweet a little longer.
“Coach Beamer wanted to stress the fact that I wasn’t being rushed, and there’s no rush, but I love it there,” Miller said. “The grad school actually is pretty amazing for sports management. The sports management is number one internationally. Going there for grad school would actually be just as good as an undergrad education from an Ivy League perspective. Going to their grad school would actually be a very good benefit for me.” Miller picked up another offer Friday night from Delaware but said that doesn’t change his thinking. He’s looking at next Friday for publicly finalizing his plans. Miller said if he commits to the Gamecocks, he would not enroll until late May or early June.
Kicker Parker White is departing USC as the school’s all-time leading scorer, so there will be open competition to replace him for 2022. A new name to enter the mix is Daniel Lester (6-foot-2 200 pounds) of Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Lester Sunday announced on Twitter a commitment to the Gamecocks. He’ll arrive as a preferred walk-on and compete for the job and, eventually, a scholarship. Lester comes to Columbia highly acclaimed. He’s ranked the No. 6 kicker nationally by Kornblue Kicking. The Gamecocks do not have a kicker signed for the 2022 class.