Four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak (6-2 210) of Hays, KS announced his commitment to Clemson Friday night.
Kanak is a speedster for his size, as he ran a 10.3 in the 100 meters, who has talents comparable to another Kansas native who became an All-American at Clemson, Isaiah Simmons.
The 6-foot-2 prospect visited Clemson for a camp in early June, and after performing for Brent Venables and Dabo Swinney, he was offered by the Tigers. Clemson immediately became a major factor for Kanak who at that time, was also seriously considering Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan and Alabama.
“It’s been an incredible experience from the beginning whether I had one offer or 37,” Kanak said. “It’s been a great experience the entire time. It’s definitely had its ups and downs, but I’ve enjoyed every step of it. I’m excited about the future.”
Kanak was not all that familiar with what Clemson had to offer until his June visit. What he saw and what he heard from the coaches was enough to convince him to make Clemson his collegiate home.
“I think ever since going on that visit, it was, ‘Could anyone else do better than that?’ Clemson is very unique in the way they do things,” Kanak said. “They have a winning culture and are great at developing players, but the way they develop men and developing character is really what stood out to me. There are quite a few schools that I thought about, but Clemson is just the best fit for me. I’d say I had a pretty strong feeling after that first visit. I had really good connection with the coaches and felt great about the place. From that point on, it was just could any other visits top that. I’d say some of them got pretty close and there were some things I liked more at some places because every place has their thing, but after all the visits Clemson stood out. After taking time to think about it, they’re just the way to go.”
Kanak said he decided to make his commitment announcement Friday night to honor the memory of his late father who died on July 30th, 2008.
The comparisons to Simmons will continue for Kanak once he gets to Clemson. He’s not shy about that and hopes Clemson fans will notice some similarities on the field.
“I’m an aggressive, fast player,” he said. “My best attribute is probably my speed. My size is pretty good too and I’m only going to get bigger and maintain that speed. I’m an aggressive player and I’m looking forward to playing defense. I’m a consistent hard worker and I will work hard all of the time and I won’t make any excuses.”
Kanak is ranked the No. 10 athlete nationally and the #1 prospect in Kansas according to the 247Sports Composite. He gives Clemson a dozen commitments for the 2022 class. Each prospects, with the exception of kicker Robert Gunn, is ranked at least a four star.