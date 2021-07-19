Clemson made a big jump in the national recruiting rankings Saturday with a pair of commitments from four-star rated defensive backs.
The Tigers’ 2022 class now sits No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and No. 16 by Rivals with 10 commitments, the fewest number of any team ranked in the top-20. Every Clemson commitment, except for kicker Robert Gunn, is rated a four-star.
Saturday the Tigers picked up pledges from Keon Sabb, a 6-foot-3, 195 pound safety from Williamson, New Jersey and Daylen Everette, a 6-foot-2, 180 pound cornerback from Norfolk, Virginia.
Sabb is ranked No. 60 nationally among all prospects according to the 247Sports Composite and is ranked No. 6 among athletes. He chose Clemson over Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M and LSU.
“They are a national championship team,” Sabb said after announcing his commitment on CBS Sports HQ. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney has a good relationship with me. I had a really good time down there. Me and my family felt like it was home.”
In June, Sabb attended the Clemson Elite Retreat. He also took official visits to Penn State, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M.
For much of June and July, North Carolina looked like the destination for Everette. He took both an unofficial visit and an official visit to Chapel Hill in June and built a close relationship with recruiter, Dre Bly. It’s also the closest of his favorites to his home, and his brother plays at Elon, not far down I-85 from Chapel Hill. Everette also took official visits in June to Georgia and Florida State, and he made an unofficial visit to Clemson June 8th.
“It’s a national championship team, prestigious program athletically and academically,” Everette said following his announcement on CBS Sports HQ. “They are getting a real player, versatile and a leader on and off the field. I can play anywhere.”
In the 247Sports Composite, Everette is ranked No. 37 nationally and the No. 7 cornerback in the 2022 class. In his sophomore season in Norfolk, he intercepted 11 passes. He transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season and worked his way into a starting role for a team that finished 8-0. According to MaxPreps, Everette played in five games and recorded eight tackles, one pass deflection, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.