Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller has offered one running back for the 2024 class, David Eziomume (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). The Suwanee, Georgia senior said last week he’s made his college decision and plans to announce the choice with a social media post on March 1.

Spiller said he’s not yet informed the school of his decision. Clemson and Georgia Tech were the top two schools with Eziomume at the end. Some of his other offers included USC, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Vanderbilt.

