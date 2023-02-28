Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller has offered one running back for the 2024 class, David Eziomume (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). The Suwanee, Georgia senior said last week he’s made his college decision and plans to announce the choice with a social media post on March 1.
Spiller said he’s not yet informed the school of his decision. Clemson and Georgia Tech were the top two schools with Eziomume at the end. Some of his other offers included USC, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Vanderbilt.
He visited Georgia Tech for a junior day Jan. 14, then went to the Clemson junior day Jan. 28. He then returned to Tech for another visit a day later.
“I just feel like Clemson is a great school for me,” Eziomume said. “I’m the only back they’ve offered in the ’24 class. It just really stood out to me. Talking to Coach Spiller and being down there at Death Valley, it’s just a great atmosphere. I always feel comfortable around them.
“Clemson stands very high, honestly. With that, there’s also Georgia Tech, they’re standing high as well. My mom, that’s where she wants me to go. But with Georgia Tech’s previous performance, I can’t really rely on that. Clemson, it’s just a different place down there, honestly.”
Eziomume also said the success Clemson has had in recent years developing running backs is a major selling point to him by Spiller.
He is also keen on the academic side of the college experience. On his most recent visit to Clemson, he said he got a good look at that and came away impressed.
“They showed me everything with the internships and all that, business and everything,” Eziomume said. “They are number five in academics. If I am an academic guy, you know, Georgia Tech. But Clemson is great in academics as well. They just stand out like that. It’s a special feeling.”
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley are looking over more quarterback candidates for their 2024 class after missing out on Walker White who committed to Auburn earlier this month. One possibility for an offer next month is (Prentiss) Air Noland (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) of Fairburn, Georgia.
Noland already has an impressive offer list of Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tulane, NC State, Purdue and Louisville. He hears a lot from them, and he hears a lot from Clemson. The schools that are trending with him at this point are the ones showing the strongest interest.
“Schools that have been in contact with me on a daily basis are the schools that I will put at the top of my list and those are the schools I can see myself potentially playing at,” Noland said. “Making some type of change not only on the field but off the field. Just having a great impact. Those are the schools I think not only myself, but my family could see myself at. Of course, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami. That’s about it.”
Noland posted huge numbers last season. The lefthander passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions while completing 73% of his attempts. He thinks that Air Raid offense Riley professes might be a good fit.
“It’s very appealing man,” Noland said. “Coach Riley loves to take his shots when he cans. If you’re on the outside looking in, it looks like he take his shots 65% of the time. Coach Riley loves his quarterbacks. You can tell by the plays he runs and how he speaks volumes about the quarterbacks he’s coached. I think Coach Riley has a very quarterback-oriented offense. It’s a lot on the quarterback in an offense like that. You have to be on your Ps and Qs at all times…in the film room, on the field and off the field.”
Riley and receivers coach Tyler Grisham have been charged by Swinney with improving the Tigers’ passing game. One way to do that is to bring in better receivers, and one the Tigers continue to pursue with heavy interest is Braylon Staley of Aiken.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Riley and Coach Grisham a lot,” Staley said. “They’ve been telling me I’m their guy. They want me. They’re telling me they are taking one out of my class and they want it to be me. I also got a text from Coach Swinney today (Tuesday). He was telling me that there are some good things going on now in Death Valley and he wants me to be a part of it.”
Staley has the kind of speed and athleticism as a track standout to add some pop to the Clemson receiving corps. From what he’s heard from Riley, going deep is going to be a regular route with his play-calling.
“He basically said they are going to air it out,” Staley said. “They want to get their receivers the ball. That’s really what they want to do. They want to have a balance, but they want to have more of an Air Raid type offense.”
Along with Clemson, Staley has also picked up offers from Tennessee, Northwestern, Miami, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, NC State, Alabama, Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and others. He said Tennessee is making more contact with him than the rest.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.