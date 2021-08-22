Clemson’s primary defensive tackle target for the 2022 class, Travis Shaw (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) of Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday night announced a commitment to North Carolina.
He also had Georgia and North Carolina A&T on his final list. Shaw’s decision gave Mack Brown a rare victory over Dabo Swinney in recent head-to-head recruiting battles.
Swinney claimed cornerbacks Daylen Everette and Jeadyn Lukas over the Tar Heels last month. Last year he won out for linebacker Trenton Simpson. The Tigers do not have a defensive tackle among their 12 commitments. They have two other highly rated defensive tackle prospects on their board in Caden Curry of Greenwood, Indiana, and Hero Kanu of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.
WR Brenen Thompson of Spearman, Texas, named a final three of Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Texas. He had Clemson on his previous short list.
USC added a transfer walk-on DB from Navy in BJ Gibson. He played in six games the past two seasons. He entered the portal in January. He’s a native of Marietta, Georgia.
2023 TE Ty Lockwood of Nashville announced a commitment Thursday to Ohio State. USC, Florida State and Penn State were also on his short list.
2023 five-star WR Brandon Innis of Miami Gardens, who had USC and Clemson among his offers, committed to Oklahoma. He’s ranked the No. 1 WR in his class nationally.
Former Greer TE Jaleel Skinner, who is now at IMG, has set Oct. 9 for his commitment announcement. He’s had a short list of Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Miami.
Clemson was included in the top six announced by four-star WR Andre Greene Jr. of Richmond. Also in the six were North Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Oregon and Penn State. Left off the final six from his previous short list were Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan, Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Notre Dame.
Greene camped at Clemson in June and returned for on an unofficial visit for the cookout on July 25. In June he made official visits to Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.
Spartanburg PK John Love committed to Virginia Tech.
2023 CB Brandon Cisse of Lakewood was offered by Akron, his first offer.
BasketballAnother of the state’s top basketball recruits in the 2022 class will play outside the state next season. Six-foot-9 Noah Clowney of Dorman, who held offers from Clemson and USC, announced Wednesday he has narrowed his list to a top four of Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama. Clowney averaged 10 points and 9 rebounds per game last season. He’s rated a three-star, the No. 88 prospect nationally in his class and the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports. He joins Keenan PG Jazian Gortman as players in the 2022 class who won’t stay in-state. Gortman announced earlier this month he had signed with the pro league Overtime Elite and would be skipping his senior year of high school.
2023 four-star power forward Brandon Gardner of Columbia announced Thursday morning he is transferring from Gray Collegiate in Columbia to Word of God Academy in Raleigh. Gardner is ranked the No. 5 power forward nationally for his class in the 247Sports Composite. His offer list includes USC, Clemson, Illinois, Texas A&M, Auburn, NC State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Kansas, Memphis and DePaul. He has taken unofficial visits to USC, NC State, Maryland, Georgetown, Duke and North Carolina.
Six-foot-6 Joshua Ola-Joseph of Osseo, Minnesota, named a top three of Clemson, Minnesota and Loyola-Chicago. He also has offers from Cal-Poly, Colorado State, New Mexico and Texas A&M. He made an official visit to Loyola in July.
Six-foot-6 Ryan Dunn of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, who attends the Perkiomen School in Freeport, New York, included USC in his top eight. The others are Boston College, Minnesota, Virginia, Georgetown, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Pitt. Clemson was also among his offers. He’s rated a three-star and ranked No. 5 prospect in New York in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 47th nationally among small forwards.
USC offered 6-11 Christ Wilson Essandoko of France and Winston-Salem Christian. He was in for the Gamecocks’ Elite Camp Saturday along with teammate 6-10 Brandon White. Essandoko also has offers from DePaul, Texas A&M, Maryland, Providence, NC State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Ohio State, Illinois and Pitt. He has taken official visits to Maryland and Providence and unofficial visits to NC State and Wake Forest.
2023 PG Caleb Foster of Oak Hill Prep, Virginia, included Clemson in his top eight. The others are Auburn, Virginia, Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville and Charlotte. Foster is rated a five-star and ranked the No. 3-point guard nationally in his class. USC also offered him. He’s a native of Harrisburg, North Carolina.
2023 6-1 Quentin Houston of Legion Collegiate was at USC Saturday for the Gamecocks’ Elite Camp.
2023 6-4 Marquavious Brown of Covington, Georgia, also visited USC Saturday for the camp.