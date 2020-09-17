Hill named starter for USC football
COLUMBIA — Graduate transfer Collin Hill will start at quarterback for South Carolina when it opens against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision Thursday. Hill, a Dorman High School graduate, arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter, Ryan Hilinski.
Muschamp said Hill and Hilinski had strong camps. Hill had an edge, the coach said, in playing under former Rams head coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
USC alum Wilson named WNBA MVP
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player, the league announced Thursday.
The No. 1 overall pick out of South Carolina three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces.
She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third.
Wilson was surprised with the award on Thursday by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The Aces player thought she was going to a meeting with league referees when Engelbert surprised her.
NCAA hoops season set to open Nov. 25
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
LeBron James picked unanimously for All-NBA
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.
James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season.