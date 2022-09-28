The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday because of Hurricane Ian, according to a USC press release.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in the press release. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

