An explosive second half which featured four touchdowns for Kentucky State, down the Flying Fleet 41-17 in their final game of the 2021 season on Saturday.
The Thorobreds were led by running back Brett Sylve, who tallied over 100 yards rushing in the win. The senior recorded all three of his touchdowns in the second half en route to a 24-point second half by Kentucky State.
"They are the No. 2 offense in the nation," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "They have some cats. They were trying to go FCS, but that got squelched. (Kentucky State) has some cats that are really good football players."
In five of its last six games, Kentucky State has tallied 41 points or more, holding three of their opponents to less than 20 points during that span.
"Our kids aren't perfect," Boyd said. "This spring there are going to be some different things because we need them to take care of business by talking less and playing more. Now that's part of growing up and part of having a demeanor with some mental toughness to it."
Erskine fell to 3-8 to close out the season, a natural disappointing end but a step forward for the program as the team will have its first "normal" offseason.
"We've definitely improved," Boyd said. "We're a different team than we were in the spring, we wouldn't have the resiliency to even when those three games because we started out losing and then we would have gone into a tailspin. I think they did a good job. I think we just didn't have enough ammunition as far as matching up with people."
GAME SUMMARY
Kentucky State 14 3 10 14 — 41
Erskine 7 0 3 7 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
K — Brett Sylve 4 run (Gerardo Baeza kick)
K — Otis Odom 42 run (Baeza kick)
E — Dylan Shiflett 4 pass from Lance Brownlee (Bennett Caldwell kick)
SECOND QUARTER
K — Baeza 20 FG
THIRD QUARTER
K — Baeza 32 FG
K — Sylve 24 run (Baeza kick)
E — Caldwell 23 FG
FOURTH QUARTER
K — Sylve 10 run (Baeza kick)
E — Senika McKie 18 pass from Brownlee (Caldwell kick)
K — Sylve 16 run (Baeza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Javian Bellamy 1-26, Josh Heatley 9-13, JaCory Tanksley 2-2, Lance Brownlee 4-(-30). K: Brett Sylve 12-102, Shaquan Oliver 13-71, Otis Odom 5-60, Christopher Coneway 7-49, Kendon Walker 8-40, Jimmie Foreman 5-35, Isaiah Jackson 2-14, Jordan Level 1-9, Lamonee Johnson 2-(-3), Jonathan Jerry 4-(-12).
Passing — E: Lance Brownlee 28-43-242-2-1, Bryce Jeffcoat 1-1-46-0-0. K: Jonathan Jerry 3-10-59-0-0.
Receiving — E: Senika McKie 19-225, Kaavon Parker 4-30, Javian Bellamy 2-21, Jamaar Moore 1-11, Dylan Shiflett 1-4, Bryce Jeffcoat 1-0, Devante Roberson 1-(-3). K: Jordan Level 1-35, Isaiah Jackson 1-19, DeVon McCoy 1-5.
Records: Kentucky State (7-4), Erskine (3-8).