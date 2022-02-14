For the first time in almost a year, the Lander women’s basketball team lost a game at Finis Horne Arena.
On Saturday, the Bearcats were held to their lowest scoring total of the season as they fell to No. 11 North Georgia for the second time, 49-40.
“I thought they defended really well and I thought we defended really well,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “We knew coming in without (Amiaya) Melvins and (Zamiya) Passmore, we were going to be at an offensive disadvantage.”
With Lander missing two of its point guards, North Georgia sprinted out to a 10-2 run, the Bearcats shot 1-for-5 during that stretch. The cold start continued throughout the first half, as Lander shot 19% from the floor.
“I thought the difference in this game was that both teams defended well, but they just hit more shots,” Pederson said. “They go 4-for-14 from 3, while we go 1-for-16. That’s the difference in the game right there.”
Makaila Cangé recorded her 14th double-double in the loss as she led the Bearcats in scoring with 17, and in rebounds with 11. After scoring just two baskets in the first half, the junior found her rhythm in the second half, tallying 13 points in the final two quarters.
“She gave us a chance,” Pederson said. “I thought she did a good job (despite) getting off to a slow start. I thought most of that was their defense, they played great defense out there. We need to give (Cangé) some help out there. I thought for the most part, she did what we needed her to do.”
Pederson reiterated that the team needed to make more shots, especially with Passmore and Melvins sidelined because of injuries. Against the Nighthawks, Cangé and Aniaya Jester were the only two players to finish in double-digits, as Jester tallied 12 points.
The junior duo combined for 29 points in the loss and were responsible for more than 72% of the team’s offense.
“We were down a couple players and we just didn’t do we needed to do without those players,” Pederson said.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.