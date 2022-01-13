Lander coach Kevin Pederson bases his up-tempo system on a key philosophy: “Every team likes to run.”
Whether Lander scores early in the possession or by implementing a full-court press, team’s can’t help themselves but try and keep up. On Wednesday, Augusta was the most recent team to take the bait as the Bearcats raced to its highest point total on the season, winning 105-66.
It’s Lander’s third PBC win of the season and a much needed bounce back after dropping a nail-biter to North Georgia last week.
“We met Sunday and said that we needed to ‘tighten the ship,’” Pederson said. “We had to do a better job of getting off to a good start by being better in warmups and in practice. I’m just so glad and thankful we played well because, they prepared and approached everything the way a coach would want.”
Their preparation allowed the Bearcats to jump out to a 14-0 run to start the game. That momentum would carry them through the first frame, scoring 21 points in the quarter while allowing just eight points. Lander finished the game shooting over 63% from the field, running its offense through Makaila Cangé.
The junior set a program record for the most points in a single-game, tallying 43 points while going 16-for-18 from the floor. Along with the record, she recorded 18 rebounds, a new career-high.
“This wasn’t a plan and it wasn’t a goal coming in,” Cangé said about setting the program record. “My teammates put me in a good position, there’s no doubt about it. A lot of credit goes to them and to Coach (Pederson), they push me everyday in practice and tell me to keep working.”
Despite making every shot in the second and fourth quarters, Cangé said she wasn’t keeping track of how many points she scored. She said her mind was onto the next play, despite whispers of being close to the record.
“It’s kind of like someone throwing a no-hitter,” Pederson said. “I said ‘Let’s try not to say anything about her offense.’ I just focused on her defense because in those moments, you can over coach. It was unbelievable.”
Lander will host Clayton State on Jan. 15 before heading out on a three-game road trip.
