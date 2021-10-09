SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University defeated the Erskine college football team 39-6 Saturday at Theodore A. Wright Stadium.
Erskine quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat was 10-for-20 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown pass to Senika McKie, who had seven receptions for 87 yards.
Jarvis McClurkin and Jamal Barron each had nine tackles for Erskine.
Tennessee 45, USC 20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee defeated South Carolina 45-20.
The Volunteers' (4-2, 2-1) victory over South Carolina (3-3, 0-3) was the first time since 2016 that they have scored more than 40 points (including a 62-24 win over Missouri last week) in back-to-back SEC games.
Morehead State 38, Presbyterian 30
CLINTON — Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and Issiah Aguero ran for 113 yards and two scores to propel Morehead State to a 38-30 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.
Florida A&M 30, S.C. State 7
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Terrell Jennings and Bishop Bonnett each ran for first-half touchdowns and Florida A&M cruised to a 30-7 win over South Carolina State in a nonconference battle.
Furman 42, Wofford 20
SPARTANBURG — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20 on Saturday.
The Paladins (3-2. 1-1 Southern Conference) climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away.
ETSU 48, The Citadel 21
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Quay Holmes ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 48-21.
The Buccaneers (6-0, 3-0 Southern Conference), who have never won seven straight to open a season, are off to their best start since 1969.
Robert Morris 31, Charleston Southern 24
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24.
Newberry 37, UVA-Wise
WISE, Va. — Newberry used a 23-point first half to roll to a 37-14 victory over UVA-Wise. Dre Harris led the Wolves with 289 yards of total offense and accounted for all five of Newberry's touchdowns in some capacity.
Benedict 24, Miles 21
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Freshman quarterback Zavien Foster made his collegiate debut and helped guide Benedict to a 24-21 victory against two-time defending SIAC champion Miles.