With less than seven minutes left in the game, the Lander women’s basketball team led defending national champion Lubbock Christian by 10 points, but, like it did in the latter stages of the first half, Lander struggled to make shots, losing 76-72.
“I though Lubbock was so good defensively. They’ve won three of the last five national championships and haven’t lost a home game since 2015,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “That was a very resilient team. You look at their size, they’re just big and physical. ... I thought offensively, we got some good looks.”
The Bearcats struggled to score during the first quarter but started to get in rhythm late in the quarter and maintained the momentum early in the second.
With 4:52 left in the first half, Lander led by 13 points, as it was scoring inside and at the free-throw line. Those lanes closed later in the quarter, as Lubbock Christian cut the deficit to four at the half.
Lander’s first half was nearly identical to its second half.
The Bearcats finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run and extended its lead to 10 the 7:11 mark, but an abundance of free-throw opportunities and the Bearcats scuffling to find lines and convert shots allowed the lead to dwindle, as Lubbock Christian took the lead with 1:40 left in the game.
Overall, Lubbock Christian converted 30 of its 31 attempts at the free-throw line, while Lander converted just 14 of the 21 shots from the stripe.
Lander’s offensive catalyst was its ability to get multiple chances, as the Bearcats finished with 22 offensive rebounds, finishing with 40 in the game. Though it handily won the rebounding battle (Lubbock finished with just 28 total rebounds), Lander finished with just 16 second chance points.
“I was very pleased with our efforts crashing the boards,” Pearson said. “I thought our kids played extremely hard. Going into a game like this, just give us a chance. The whole message on this trip was ‘it’s all about the process.’ Focus on getting better. Focus on learning from this because it’s still too early in the year to know how good we are and how good anyone else is.
“I thought what we learned tonight was our kids, in a very tough environment and against a very talented team, and we played hard. We could have played better in the fourth quarter, but it could have been worse. There’s a lot of positives.”
Zamiya Passmore finished with a game-high 27 points, hitting 10 of her 19 shots, and had seven assists. Makaila Cange added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Miriam Recarte finished with 11 points.
The Bearcats play St. Mary’s today in their second game of the Lubbock Christian Challenge.