It’s a sound Trent McKnight has grown accustomed to, during his five-year tenure as Georgia State’s wide receivers coach.
Just down the hallway from his office at the practice facility, he can hear the whir of the JUGS machine and the thump of a football being shot out at a receiver. As he checks to see who is getting extra catches in, he is met with a familiar face — redshirt junior Sam Pinckney. The Greenwood native’s routine has become one of the many ways he looks for an edge on the field, a consistent process that has begun to show dividends.
“He’s obviously a great player, but an even better person,” McKnight said. “One of the things you always look for as a coach is the intangibles. (They are) a lot of things that you can’t coach from work ethic to character and he checks all those boxes. He’s one of one of the best (receivers) I’ve ever had the chance to coach from the standpoint of the intangibles and the type of person he is the way he leads his life.”
In 2020, Pinckney was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List and was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as he led the team with 47 catches for 815 yards and seven touchdowns. The former Greenwood Eagle will finish his career at Georgia State as one of the best receivers in school history as he is ranked in the top 10 in receptions with 86, receiving yards with 1,357 and touchdown catches with 12.
Pinckney, who was recently named one of the team’s captains, said all of the work he has put in is a realization of the dream he had as Greenwood football player.
“It was always my dream to be a Division 1 athlete ever since I was a little kid,” Pinckney said. “Being at Greenwood, it was amazing to be there and it’s good to always rep that ‘G.’ With the coaches that were there and the players that were there around me it just made it so much easier for me to be successful.”
McKnight said naming Pickney the captain was “a no-brainer” because of his work ethic and his leadership on and off the field. Pinckney has taken the role of a mentor for younger players, imparting work habits to his younger teammates such as using the JUGS machine .
All of which, they hope, turns into another bowl victory for the 2021 season.
“(I just want to) keep creating that chemistry and that bond with all of the other players,” Pinckney said. “(Hopefully) we can come together and keep winning games because I want to be a Sun Belt Champion. We are going to work hard each and every day to reach that goal.”