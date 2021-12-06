Sunday was a day of celebration.
During the halftime of the Lander men’s game, the Lander women’s basketball team received its 2020-21 Final Four rings to thunderous applause in Horne Arena.
Moments before the Bearcats tipped off against Emory and Henry College, junior guard Zamiya Passmore was also honored, as she recently eclipsed her 1,000th career point as a Bobcat.
“It’s exciting. We have some really talented players in this program. We’ve had those rings in a box for a couple of months, so it’s so nice to be able to give them these rings,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “As soon as the season ends, you try to put it behind you and worry about the next season, but a season like that was so special, it’s nice to be able to take a little bit of time and reflect on it.
“Then you see Zamiya Passmore, more than 1,000 points in less than 60 career games. That’s something you don’t see many people do. She’s on pace to be a 2,000 point scorer if she can stay healthy and productive. She’s a fun kid. I love watching her play the game.”
After the celebrations, the Bobcats still had to play a basketball game but a quick second half led to a 103-40 Lander win.
Lander won the game with its defense.
The Lions finished the game with more turnovers than points, finishing with 41 turnovers. Those 41 turnovers led to 55 Lander points. When they weren’t turning the ball over, the Lions shot just 33% from the floor.
Though Lander is ranked the No. 5 team in the country, Pederson’s message to his team has been to play hard for 40 minutes, something he said the Bearcats haven’t done consistently this season.
On the first play of the game, Passmore jumped over the scorer’s table for a loose ball. Even in the fourth quarter, when the Bearcats led by more than 50 points, they were diving on the floor for loose balls.
“Credit to Emory and Henry because they played hard,” Pederson said. “I don’t know if they have as much speed as we have. One key that we talk about is we have to play hard. It doesn’t matter who you play but how you play. That’s been our big message because we had a couple games earlier where we played the defending national champions and we played really well.
“Then we are playing teams that aren’t predicted to be as good and we’re struggling because we aren’t playing as hard. The big message is we have to play hard no matter who the opponent is because that’s who we are.”