For Quinn Ingalls, a trip home for the holidays is an all-day affair — literally.
From Greenwood to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, in Canada, Ingalls will travel more than 14 hours in the air. He’ll make stops in Atlanta, New York or Chicago, and Toronto, before landing in Regina, Saskatchewan, where he will then drive an hour home.
However, it’s all worth it for Ingalls who wanted to play college lacrosse. The sophomore is also a pioneer of sorts, as he was the first of 13 Canadians to be recruited to play at Lander.
“They know what they’re doing, but it’s a big commitment and they know it,” Lander men’s lacrosse coach Anthony LePore said about the Canadian’s commitment to playing in the United States. “But luckily for us, Quinn and his teammates have been the foundation for us as we head in to year three here.”
LePore began recruiting Ingalls while he was an associate head coach at Belmont University. However, when LePore became the head coach at Lander in July 2018, Ingalls followed him to Greenwood.
“My cousin played college lacrosse in western Canada and I always wanted to play college lacrosse once he started playing,” Ingalls said. “So I started going to ELEV8 Lacrosse in Calgary, and I was introduced into an atmosphere with a bunch of guys who are just really hungry to play college lacrosse.”
LePore said he began recruiting Ingalls at an ELEV8 Lacrosse camp where he was able to watch him play field lacrosse and box lacrosse.
Box lacrosse is an iteration of regular lacrosse, but it is played indoors on the concrete floor of an ice hockey rink or turf. This indoor version, is played with five players and a goalie against five players and a goalie, rather than the traditional 10-versus-10 in field lacrosse.
With a smaller surface to operate on and more body-checking, Ingalls said he had to work on his reaction time, which translated to field lacrosse.
“When I first started (field lacrosse), it was easier,” Ingalls said. “It just kind of came to me pretty easily with the bigger nets and the bigger field.”
The sophomore flourished last season as Ingalls was an All-Peach Belt Conference selection, totaling 17 goals and six assists in 11 matches. Along with his success on the field, Ingalls was named one of four captains for Lander in the 2022 campaign.
“He’s also one of the guys that is an ambassador of our school and our program,” LePore said. “I think as we continue to grow our footprint, not only here in the area, but also regionally and on the landscape of NCAA lacrosse, it’s guys like Quinn putting us on the map. Hopefully this guy’s playing in the NLL someday which obviously we’re really hopeful for and I think it’d be really cool.”