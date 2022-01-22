Lander was ranked No. 20 in the nation, its highest ranking in program history, on Jan. 10. The Bearcats have found success to start the season, finishing third as a team at Lake Wylie in November. From left are Tyler Anderson, Drew Pridgen and Britt Myers.
From having just 10 members on the team to being nationally ranked for the first time, Lander bass fishing coach Drew Pridgen has seen it all.
In his time as a Bearcat and now as their new coach, Pridgen has seen milestone after milestone, and on Jan. 10, he was a part of another piece of program. Lander was ranked No. 20 in the nation according to The Association of Collegiate Anglers. It’s the highest ranking in program history.
“To be ranked 20th in the nation is really special” Pridgen said. “...I fished at Lander for four-and-a-half years and now we have 37 members. I’ve seen it grow and I see the potential for this program.”
The national ranking also crowns the Bearcats as the No. 1 team in the state, besting programs such as Clemson, Erskine and South Carolina.
Unlike other sports, there are no divisional classifications, meaning Lander competes with atypical Power-five schools such as Clemson, Alabama and Auburn, along with NAIA schools such as Bryan College.
Currently, Lander is competing in its first Strike King Bassmaster College Series tournament of the season. The tournament, held in Leesville, Florida, will feature over 250 boats from across the country, according to Pridgen.
“There are four qualifiers throughout the season and you have ton finish in the top 10% of the field in order to qualify for the national tournament,” Pridgen said. “Our main goal is to improve (throughout) the school year, but our ultimate goal is to send more teams to the national championship.”
The Bearcats will travel to Lake Norman in North Carolina, Norfolk Lake in Arkansas and Saginaw Bay in Michigan, to try and qualify as many teams for the national championship.
“I just want to thank Lander University for giving me this opportunity,” Pridgen said. “(Athletic Director) Brian Reese has helped me out and the team out a lot. Lander has given me a platform to be able to grow this program and become something special.”
