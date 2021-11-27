BELMONT, N.C. — The No. 5-ranked Lander women's basketball team used a 57-point second half to break open an eight-point halftime lead and take a 95-68 victory over Belmont Abbey on Saturday night.
Trailing 11-10 with 3:21 left in the first quarter, Vashae Rideout drained a jumper to give the Bearcats a one-point lead. After the Crusaders tied the game at 15 with 19 seconds left, Zamiya Passmore drew a foul as she hit the go-ahead layup. She then drained the free throw to complete the three-point play and give Lander the 18-15 lead.
A three-pointer by Sarak Crews at the 8:12 mark in the second quarter capped a 7-2 run and gave the Bearcats an eight-point lead. Belmont Abbey clawed its way back and cut the deficit to two points with less than five minutes left in the half. After a layup by Rideout made it 29-25, Aniaya Jester converted a three-point play to increase the Bearcat lead to six. The Bearcats held off the Crusaders to take a 38-33 lead into the break.
The Bearcats shot 58.8% from the field in the third quarter to outscore the Crusaders 26-18. Lander blew the game wide open in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 31 as they cruised to the win.
For the second straight game, Lander had five players in double figures, led by Passmore, who scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Her third point of the game gave her 1,000 points for her career. Makaila Cangé added 17 points for the Bearcats. Jakiya Parker and Rideout each scored 16 points, while Jester added 11 points.