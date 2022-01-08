With 1:38 left in the game, No. 3 Lander had three chances to put the game out of reach against No. 13 North Georgia.
A 3-pointer by Sarah Crews and back-to-back layup attempts by Makaila Cangé and Zamiya Passmore all went awry for the Bearcats, as they dropped their first Peach Belt Conference game to the Nighthawks 69-68.
North Georgia capitalized on Lander's trifecta of misses, going on a 5-0 run to maintain its undefeated record at home.
"I think we had good looks and we got the ball in the hands of the players that you want," Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. "Bottom line we came out too loose and we went down 10 to start the game. I felt like we spent 33 minutes or wherever it was, trying to undo what we did in the first five minutes of the game."
Despite losing its only lead of the game with less than a minute to go in the fourth, Cangé and Passmore both had looks at the rim through physical North Georgia defense.
After arguing for a for a foul on both attempts, Pederson said that the calls were "unfair" when North Georgia's Caroline Martin was sent to the line after she fell while driving to the basket with 20 seconds left in the game.
"I thought it was unfair," Pederson said. "I felt like contact that they called to put (Martin) on the free-throw line to put them in the lead, I did not see the difference from that to what happened with (Passmore and Cangé) attacks. I felt like they deserved the chance to shoot two free throws."
North Georgia's Julianne Sutton and Martin led the Nighthawks offensively, tallying 19 and 14 points, respectively. As for Lander, Passmore exploded for 25 points with Cangé tallying just 11 points.
"(Sutton and Martin) came back for this game and we tried to tell our team 'they're ready for you,'" Pederson said. "They are both big time players and I told them both after the game 'I'm tired of seeing you.'"
Lander will look to get back in the win column when they host Augusta on Wednesday.