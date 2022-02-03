Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson needed someone to step up.
After losing star point guard Zamiya Passmore to a season-ending ACL injury on Jan. 15, the Bearcats not only needed to fill the 32 minutes the junior was averaging, but the 21.8 points per game average that they lost.
Against Young Harris, Pederson found that answer in Amiya Melvins. The graduate student tallied her second double-double of the season, scoring a game-high 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, as Lander dismantled Young Harris, 87-42.
“You don’t replace (Passmore) with one player, you’ve got to replace her with combined effort across the board,” Pederson said. “We talked to Melvins and said ‘Listen you’re going to get more minutes and we’re going to need more scoring out of you and you saw her respond.”
In the 36 minutes she played, Melvins set career-highs in points (22), field-goal attempts (13) and field-goals made (13). Along with the guard, junior Makaila Cangé recorded a double-double, but was just limited to 10 points as the Mountain Lions opted to double-team her on the low block.
As a result, Aniaya Jester, Miriam Recarte and Vashae Rideout all scored in double-digits, causing matchup issues for Young Harris.
“We had 41 points at halftime and that’s with them doubling Cangé. That was a big thing in this game for me because, she is so talented and they were throwing everything at her,” Pederson said. “The rest of the team did exactly what they needed to do and with Cangé having three shots at halftime, we had 41 points. I think that’s important for people to see that if you take her away, we have other people who can beat you.”
Pederson said he was pleased to see Recarte find her range from behind the 3-point line. The senior tallied her fifth-game in double-digits, going 4-for-6 from 3.
“She’s a coaches dream because, you can use her in so many ways,” Pederson said. “She’s skilled enough where you can post her and she’s good enough where she can play on the perimeter. …She allowed us to kind of dictate their lineup, so it’s fun anytime you can kind of pull some strings like that.”
Lander will be back at home against USC Aiken on Feb. 5.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.