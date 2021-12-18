An 8-0 run to start the second half gave Lander the cushion it needed to defeat Columbus State 81-62 on Friday.
The win is the Bearcats sixth-win in a row and it was their first Peach Belt Conference victory of the season.
“We just got back to playing the way we like to play the game and give credit to Columbus State, their defense is very good,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “They trap you and they speed you up with their immense amount of ball pressure they put on you. We were not able to run that the typical half-court offense where we’re throwing the ball to Makaila (Cangé).
Cangé led all players in scoring as she tallied 21 points, going 9-for-12 from the floor. Despite the efficiency, Cangé recorded just five points in the first half. However, the Cougar full-court press forced the Bearcats to commit 21 turnovers for the game.
With Lander opting to push the ball and score in transition, the onslaught of turnovers halted its offense.
“The focus coming out of second half was we’ve got to do a better job of being more deliberate with spacing the floor and getting better handling their pressure,” Pederson said. “Every time they pressure your instinct is that you want to dribble the ball and we did too much of that. We had to do a better job of handling the pressure and not dribbling the basketball, instead throwing the ball inside to (Cangé).”
That meant asking Zamiya Passmore to simplify her game a bit which Pederson said he “(doesn’t) like taking that away from her.” The adjustment worked as although Passmore committed nine turnovers in the win, the slower pace allowed the junior to get her teammates involved, dishing out three assists in the second half.
“I thought it was good to see this team calm down,” Pederson said. “In the first half, give Columbus State credit, they took us out of the game and we were frustrated. At halftime I was just trying to calm them down and I thought they did a great job.”