An 11-point swing proved to be too much for Lander to overcome as it fell to North Georgia, 67-59 on Saturday.
The run by the Nighthawks allowed them to open up a lead as big as 18 in the second half, while simultaneously shutting down the Lander offense. After being held without a bucket for more than five minutes, the Bearcats recorded just eight baskets at the 10-minute mark of the second half.
"Ultimately our guys need to preform, it's as simple as that," Lander coach Omar Wattad said. "There's too many guys that we rely on to be decent to very good, that were well below decent. It's hard to put points up on the board when three of your top guys aren't playing very well."
Dominic Stanford was the lone starter to finish in double-digits for the Bearcats, tallying 14 points in the loss. Lander's other four starters combined for just 15 points, forcing Wattad to change up his rotation early in the second half.
As a result, Lander found an offensive spark in DeAndre Robinson.
Robinson came off the bench and led the team in scoring with 17 points. He also led the team in 3-point percentage as he went 5-for-7 from behind the arc.
"He can really shoot the ball and can put it on the deck for layups as well," Wattad said. "But he's got to be better defensively."
Struggling defensively was a theme for Lander as it was out-rebounded by 22 and it allowed North Georgia to shoot 43% from the floor.
With the Nighthawks winning the rebound category, they were able to get out in transition for easy baskets.
"We had some breakdowns in transition and we lacked physicality on the interior," Wattad said. "We were also playing extremely small at times but it was definitely a combination of (lack of effort and good North Georgia shooting). Credit to them, they played well and I think we didn't play very well at all."