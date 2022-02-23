Under the haze of stadium lights, Emerald High School's Frank Hill Stadium hosted a new sport — men's college lacrosse.
In an effort to introduce the sport to Greenwood, the Lander men's lacrosse team hosted a regular season game at Emerald against Coker. It was the program's second time playing at one of the two public high schools, as Lander scrimmaged Tusculum at Greenwood High School in 2019.
"It was pretty cool," Lander coach Anthony LePore said. "(Currently) there's no high school lacrosse at Greenwood or Emerald and we'd obviously love to see that (change). It starts at the grassroots level by getting people exposed to the game, see how much fun it is and how exciting is to watch. Hopefully we sparked some interest tonight."
The Bearcats proceeded to live up to the hype as they picked up their fifth-win in-a-row, downing the Cobras 21-8. The win sets a new season-high for goals in a game, as Lander scored a combined 12 goals in the second and third quarters.
"Luckily for us, we have had some success on offense so far this year," LePore said. "We're shooting the ball well (and) we're getting a lot of guys involved in offense. It doesn't run through one or two guys. We have a lot of like really talented and athletic guys on the offensive end."
LePore also credited the team's preparation and their ability to expose favorable matchups against Coker. For the Bearcats, it started on defense, as they forced 24 turnovers which they used to get out in transition.
"We work on it," LePore said. "We know we have depth and skill at the long stick midfield and defensive midfield positions. We work on it every single day: the full-field stick work, transition stick work, just being able to get the ball out from defense to offense as fast as possible. If we can do that, it limits the other team's ability to substitute and to get in and play a settled defensive situation versus a transition."
The fast paced offense allowed the Bearcats to find their attacks in scoring positions. Junior Adam Mather led Lander in scoring, tallying a hat trick and six points against Coker. Fellow junior Quinn Ingalls also scored three goals while Nolan Oakey, Carter Wilcox and Drew Wilson all recorded two or more points in the win.
Lander will to extend its winning-streak to six as the Bearcats travel to play North Greenville on March 5.
