The Lander men’s basketball team entered the new year on a winning streak, but that snapped once 2022 play started, as the Bearcats dropped the first two games on the road to Peach Belt opponents.
But against its biggest conference and regular season test of the year coming into Finis Horne Arena, the Bearcats balled out.
Lander scored 51 points in the first half, which gave them enough of a lead in the second half to absorb an abundance of 3-pointers by No. 12 Augusta and win the game 88-81.
“It’s huge, but the test of who we are as men starts in the preparation for this next game,” Lander coach Omar Wattad said. “What do you do after this type of game. That’s the test of who we are as men.
“I’m super happy. I’m super happy for the administration and Athletic Director Brian Reese. This is a monumental win for the program. We’re really fortunate to come out on top against a very good basketball team.”
The biggest obstacle the Bearcats needed to overcome was Augusta center Tyshun Crawford, who stands 7-foot-1.
In the first half, Crawford made a huge impact, as the Lander bigs were constantly trying to stay on Crawford’s hip, which usually drew a whistle from a referee.
Crawford, in turn, made the Bearcats pay, knocking down 12 of his 15 first-half free-throw attempts. He scored 18 of the Jaguars 38 first-half points.
“You have to give it everything you’ve got. You have to lean on him and pound on him,” Wattad said. “Honestly, guarding him is predicated on what type of whistle you’re going to get. If they’re calling it tight, he’s going to get 100 free throws. I thought our guys did everything they could on him. They did a great job of fighting and being physical.”
In the second half, the Bearcats stopped drawing whistles on the 7-footer, which slowed him down. Crawford finished with eight points in the second half, all of which came from the floor.
With their center being held relatively under duress, Augusta let the 3s fly, hitting seven of the 17 attempts in the second half.
The 3-point barrage, which was similar to the Lander first half (where the Bearcats made 9-of-17 3-point shots), cut the double-digit point lead to as low as six points.
The Bearcats withstood the storm by converting from the charity stripe. The combination of LaRaymond Spivery and Jared Sherfield made 12 of Lander’s 16 second half free throws, including the final seven of the game.
“It was clutch,” Wattad said. “(Spivery) was gutsy and (Sherfield) was gutsy making those free throws. I thought we were gutsy and showed mental and physical toughness in handling their press. We met passes. We held it out against a really good basketball team.”
Spivery finished with a team-high 19 points, while four different Bearcats recorded 13 points in the win.