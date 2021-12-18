Lander is rolling and the team showed how dialed in it is right from the opening tip against Columbus State.
On Friday, made three 3-pointers in the span of three minutes, en route to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. It would be a lead it would maintain as the Bearcats beat the Cougars, 83-71.
“I think it was a good start to the league play,” Lander coach Omar Wattad said. “It’s a process about evolving night in and night out and I think this team has evolved in maturity through the course of the year.”
Part of that maturation process revolved around playing with poise something that the Bearcats had to show against the Cougars.
“This was a complicated game because they switch a lot and they’re long,” Wattad said. “They’re 6-foot-6, 6-foot-4, and 6-foot-9 at times on the floor and they’re switching. We had to keep our composure offensively and also make plays make plays. Then defensively we were really locked in to what we’re supposed to do gameplay wise, which we’ve done pretty much every day.”
Wattad said that the plan to combat Columbus State’s size was just to take what the defense gave them. As a result, the Bearcats had four players finish in double figures, with Dominic Stanford leading the way with 22 points.
“He’s a ballplayer,” Wattad said. “He started off with a little bit of a rut and we had some (conversations) about his jump shot that he does not need to tweak. I think he was trying to tweak too much stuff for no reason, that kid has got a water type jumper and he can touch paint to finish, he defends, and rebounds. There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s extremely mature for his age and he’s got to continue to evolve. There’s a ton of room for improvement for him.”
The Bearcats won’t play again until after the new year when they host UNC Pembroke.
“There are areas of improvement for them, but that’s going to take some time,” Wattad said. “This team is together, they have great camaraderie, they are locked into the game plan and they play hard.”