Coming into the halftime break, Lander men’s head basketball coach Omar Wattad was frustrated with his team. Though the Bearcats led Livingstone College by one, Wattad was upset with his team’s physicality on the defensive glass.
He challenged his players at the half to be more physical on the offensive glass, while reassuring them their shots would fall with more consistency in the second half.
“I was upset with the lack of grit and toughness on the glass. We gave up nine offensive rebounds in the first half,” Wattad said. “We probably gave up a good amount in the second half (9), but I thought we had a lot more physicality and fight in the second half.
“I told them to stay calm and relax. The lid was going to come off. We’re getting good shots. … Offensively I told them we’re good.”
The halftime adjustments worked, as Lander dominated the second half, leading to a 75-64 win in the final game of the Lander Classic.
With the win, Lander improves to 4-4 and extends its winning streak to three games.
On Saturday, the Bearcats were led by their explosive offense, hitting 17 3-point shots in their 93-64 win. One day later, their defense was the difference maker.
“We knew they get up and down the floor and they pressured,” Wattad said. “The main thing was not let the pressure and physicality to rattle us. ... Something about us, I truly believe our identity is a myriad of ways, but we’re always going to hang our hat on defense regardless.”
Lander limited Livingstone to just 39% from the floor and just 9.5% from behind the arc.
Along with struggling from the floor, the Bears struggled from the free-throw line, making just six of their 18 attempts from the stripe. Lander, on the other hand, missed just two of its 19 attempts.
“They made free throws,” Wattad said. “Shooting is fickle. Some days it falls and some days it doesn’t. I’m glad it did.”
DaJuan Moorer finished with a game-high 19 points, while Dominic Stanford, Zane Rankin and Martin Vogts each finished in double figures, scoring 13, 13 and 10 points respectively.