Despite trailing by just two to end the first half, a 7-0 run by Young Harris was the proverbial dagger for Lander, losing its third-straight conference game, 86-76 on Wednesday.
When asked to describe the loss, Bearcats coach Omar Wattad needed just seven words.
“We were out-coached and out-played,” Wattad said.
Young Harris tallied 49 points in the second half alone nearly shooting more than 50% from the floor. The Mountain Lion also found their range from behind the arc, going 5-for-10 from behind the arc.
Coincidentally, Lander struggled to score as the Bearcats went 4-for-14 from 3 after scoring at a 41% clip in the first half.
“They scored 86,” Wattad said. “Our defense was horrible.”
The Mountain Lions were led by Lenny Pradia, who scored 15 of his 23 points from behind the 3-point line. Along with four of its five starters tallying double-digits, Young Harris found production off of the bench from Seth McCoy, who finished with 12 points. The boost from the reserves became a driving force in the second half as Young Harris outscored Lander’s bench 18-9.
Lander got most of its offense from Nigel Colvin. The sophomore finished with a game-high 25 points, going 9-for-15 from the floor.
“I think he has to be more locked in defensively,” Watted said. “He can score the ball, but he needs to be engaged 100% defensively if he wants to be the player he is capable of being.”
Lander will be back at home on Feb. 5 when it hosts USC Aiken.
